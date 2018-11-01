Police told to focus more on burglaries and violence instead of logging misogyny reports

Sara Thornton, chairwoman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council. Credit: Press Association

Police must focus on catching thieves and violent offenders rather than recording incidents which are not crimes, one of the country’s most senior officers has said. National Police Chiefs’ Council chairwoman Sara Thornton warned forces are overstretched to take on all "desirable and deserving" issues, such as logging misogyny reports. She has called for a "refocus on core policing", saying she is "unconvinced" it is appropriate to commit significant resources investigating allegations against the dead. Opening a joint conference hosted by the NPCC and the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, Ms Thornton said core policing is "seriously stretched".

Since 2010 police chiefs say there are 20,000 fewer officers and funding has decreased. Credit: PA

Ms Thornton told police chiefs: "We are asked to provide more and more bespoke services that are all desirable - but the simple fact is there are too many desirable and deserving issues. "For example, treating misogyny as a hate crime is a concern for some well-organised campaigning organisations. "I want us to solve more burglaries and bear down on violence before we make more records of incidents that are not crimes." She said historical investigations were "another example of issues that matter very much to some but they undoubtedly take resources away". The former Thames Valley chief constable said investigating gender-based hate incidents and allegations against those who have died are not "bad things to do", but added: "They just cannot be priorities for a service that is overstretched." On Wednesday the Home Office launched a national campaign to highlight examples of potential hate crimes.

94,089 Hate crime offences recorded by police in England and Wales in 2017/18.

17% Increase in hate crime offences from 2016/17.

Hate crimes and incidents are defined as those perceived to be motivated by hostility or prejudice based on a personal characteristic. Five strands are monitored centrally: race or ethnicity, religion or beliefs, sexual orientation, disability, and transgender identity. The Government has commissioned a review to examine whether laws should be extended to cover offences motivated by hostility towards a victim’s sex or age. A fierce debate has erupted over police resources after a slew of statistics and critical reports. The number of arrests in England and Wales has halved in a decade, while recorded crime is rising across a number of categories including homicide and knife-related offences. Force leaders point to a 19% real-terms decrease in funding and there are 20,000 fewer officers since 2010. Ms Thornton said: "We are seeing fewer police, less activity and more crime."

Home Secretary Sajid Javid speaks at the National Police Chiefs’ Council and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners joint summit. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA