Claude Puel says Leicester City 'numb and in shock' after death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in helicopter crash

Leicester City has been left "numb and in shock" by the helicopter crash which killed the club's owner and four other people, manager Claude Puel has said.

Players and staff have been offered grief counselling in the wake of the disaster outside the stadium shortly after Leicester's match against West Ham on Saturday night.

Owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was among those who died. The 61-year-old oversaw Leicester's improbable Premier League title victory during the 2015-16 season.

Members of staff Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz also died in the crash.

"This has been without doubt one of the hardest weeks in the history of this football club," Puel said at a press conference on Thursday.

"The tragic loss of five lives has left us numb and in shock and our prayers and love remain with Vichai's family and with the all of the families who have lost a loved one.