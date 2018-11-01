Families of the disappeared to stage silent walk in their memory

An annual silent walk will take place today for those who were killed and secretly buried during Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

In total 16 people were classified as disappeared.

Three remain missing to this day.

A search is ongoing for Columba McVeigh, 19, from Donaghmore, Co Tyrone.

Former monk Joe Lynskey and soldier Robert Nairac also remain missing.

For the last 11 years, the families of the disappeared have taken part in a silent walk on All Souls day at Stormont.

The 12th silent walk will take place on Friday morning.

Members of the families of the disappeared will walk from Carson’s Statue to the steps of Parliament Buildings where they will lay the black wreath with three white lilies representing those who have yet to be found.