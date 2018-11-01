Will Tracey Crouch resign over possible delays to fixed-odds betting terminal changes?
She's the minister for sport, and this afternoon she's playing a good game of hide and seek. Nobody can track down Tracey Crouch, so is she hiding in a cupboard somewhere drafting her resignation letter?
We know she's been a committed advocate of introducing a maximum stake on Fixed-Odds Betting Terminals of £2. Applauded by the opposition, she's credited with having got the original plan over the line last May, only for it to now be "delayed", of sorts.
Absent from the Commons this morning as her boss took questions from MPs, I understand she was waiting to hear what the Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright said before deciding whether or not she could support making the changes in October 2019, rather than April 2019.
It's difficult to find a concrete promise of the earlier date, but the government's impact assessment last May suggested it'd only take nine to 12 months to implement, leading many to believe that April 2019 was the target.
Sources suggest Tracey Crouch had indeed been working towards that date, only for the government to "delay" by six months, to allow both the gambling industry and the tax man to prepare for a hit to their bank balances.
In fact, the "delay" is expected to profit gambling shops by a cool £900m, while the taxes from FOBTs are worth around £250m a year.
Today the Culture Secretary insisted there is no delay, adding that he has in fact resisted calls from the gambling industry to wait even longer - until April 2020 - for the changes to come in.
But he couldn't answer the question of where his junior culture minister is. I understand she'll meet with party whips later to discuss her future. Is a delay to her flagship policy a reason to cut short her career?