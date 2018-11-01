Will Tracey Crouch resign over possible delays to fixed-odds betting terminal changes?

She's the minister for sport, and this afternoon she's playing a good game of hide and seek. Nobody can track down Tracey Crouch, so is she hiding in a cupboard somewhere drafting her resignation letter?

We know she's been a committed advocate of introducing a maximum stake on Fixed-Odds Betting Terminals of £2. Applauded by the opposition, she's credited with having got the original plan over the line last May, only for it to now be "delayed", of sorts.

Absent from the Commons this morning as her boss took questions from MPs, I understand she was waiting to hear what the Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright said before deciding whether or not she could support making the changes in October 2019, rather than April 2019.

It's difficult to find a concrete promise of the earlier date, but the government's impact assessment last May suggested it'd only take nine to 12 months to implement, leading many to believe that April 2019 was the target.