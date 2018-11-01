Frontline Care: Saving The NHS? - Tonight

Tonight’s cameras were granted exclusive access to the 'Focused Care' team based at GP surgeries in Oldham. Their aim is to focus care on the people who need it the most in order to improve patients lives and reduce pressure on the wider NHS. Oldham, Greater Manchester is one of the most deprived areas in the UK. On average, people here die 10 years younger than the country’s more affluent areas. Hand in hand with poverty comes a whole range of social and medical issues.

"There's a lot of depravation, a lot of social isolation, a lot of poverty... A lot of people who need support." – Focused Care specialist Lisa

This film follows two Focused Care Specialists, Ruth and Lisa, as they work with GP’s to help their patients deal with issues ranging from alcoholism, homelessness, domestic violence and mental health problems. Focused Care was set up by Doctors Jon Patterson and Laura Neilson, who specialise in ‘Deprivation Medicine’. They operate on the premise that healthcare in the UK generally relies upon patients contacting services when they are unwell but often, the most vulnerable chaotic households are pretty invisible to doctors and nurses. However, these patients are not inexpensive. They often appear later down the line with more complex problems, typically in need of urgent care.

Focused Care believe that sometimes it takes more than medication alone to bring lasting improvement to someone’s health. There may be social, financial, educational or other factors within the household where medication alone is not enough to fix the problem. They take patients from households which are chaotic and aim to gradually unpick the difficulty bit by bit. This may be by getting help with addiction, counseling for depression, attending housing and benefits appointments or going to the food bank. Referrals to Focused Care can be made by practice staff or other community workers such as the police. If they think that life is just too tough and unmanageable for a patient they go onto the focused care programme.

Dealing with mental health and related conditions costs the UK economy £105 billion a year. Ruth has been helping 38 year old Jamie, deal with depression and turn his life around.

"Jamie’s self worth has increased enormously, which is lovely to see, and because he is mentally a lot happier. Its saved the mental health services, the consultancies, the A&E attendances when he was overdosing and so it has saved the taxpayer a lot of money." – Focused Care specialist Ruth

"There are so many people who think they don’t deserve their mental health to be fixed, they don’t deserve to be happy, all these clichés are actually true and we see it again and again, especially when people are overwhelmed by poverty and complexity" – Dr John Patterson

"This is a project to focus the care of the system onto our most vulnerable households By giving these vulnerable families access to good NHS and good general practice care; they reduce their A&E use by up to 40%." – Dr John Patterson