Google staff staging walk outs over sexual misconduct allegations

Google staff around the world are expected to stage walk outs on Thursday in protest against the company's treatment of executives accused of sexual misconduct.

The protest, billed "Walkout For Real Change", comes a week after a New York Times story detailed allegations of sexual misconduct about creator of its Android software, Andy Rubin.

The report said Mr Rubin received a $90 million (£70m) severance package in 2014, even though Google concluded that sexual misconduct allegations again him were credible.

Mr Rubin denied the allegations and said the article was inaccurate.

The same story also disclosed allegations of sexual misconduct of other executives and the Google walk out is the latest backlash against alleged male exploitation of women in business, entertainment and politics.

Those walking out will leave flyers on their desks saying they are "walking out in solidarity with other Googlers and contractors to protest sexual harassment, misconduct, lack of transparency, and a workplace culture that's not working for everyone".