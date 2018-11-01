Heidi Klum sets the bar high for Halloween costumes as she dresses as Princess Fiona from 'Shrek'

Heidi Klum is known for pushing the boat out when it comes to her Halloween costume and this year she turned heads after being transformed into Princess Fiona from Shrek.

She posted videos to social media showing her having a prosthetic face and green paint applied.

Her rumoured boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, dressed as Shrek.

Mel B appeared to have a dig at her Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham as she and her friend dressed up as Posh and Becks for Halloween.

The singer, known as Scary Spice and whose real name is Melanie Brown, wore a mask of Victoria's face and was accompanied by her friend, hairdresser Gary Madatyan, who wore an LA Galaxy football shirt to impersonate footballer David.

The America's Got Talent judge also held a sign reading: 'No I am not going on tour', a reference to earlier reports that all of the original band members, excluding Victoria, would be going on tour this year.