- ITV Report
-
Huge 20-vehicle crash causes motorway chaos
A huge 20-vehicle pile up caused rush hour delays near Glasgow, closing the motorway for several hours.
Five vehicles were initially involved, before crashing into a further 15.
No one is thought to have been seriously injured in the crash.
Images on social media showed one car on top of another.
Huge delays followed the crash on the M8 at junction 30 Erskine Bridge shortly before 8am on Thursday, as the road was closed to allow debris to be cleared and for investigations to begin.
The motorway has since reopened.