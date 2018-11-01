Japanese pilot Katsutoshi Jitsukawa held at Heathrow on suspicion of being drunk

A Japanese pilot was arrested at Heathrow Airport, where he was accused of being drunk.

Katsutoshi Jitsukawa, 42, was detained at the west London hub at 6.10pm on Sunday before a Japan Airlines Co. (JAL) flight to Tokyo, the Metropolitan Police said.

Jitsukawa was charged with performing an aviation function with alcohol in his blood over the legal limit.

JAL have apologised for the incident and said: "Steps will be taken to prevent future occurrences."

It said the flight was delayed by more than an hour and was operated by the remaining two pilots.

In a statement JAL said: "In line with company regulations, the flight was operated with 2 pilots (Captain status) instead of 3 (2 Captains and 1 Co-Pilot) which ultimately resulted in a delay of 1 hour and 9 minutes."

The airline added: "The Company does not condone the individual's actions, as safety remains our utmost priority.

"The Company would like to sincerely apologise for this issue."