Teen pleads guilty over role in hit-and-run that left three-year-old Leo Durrington in critical condition

A teenager has admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a three-year-old boy was critically injured in a hit-and-run involving a stolen van.

The 16-year-old boy covered his face and welled up with tears as he stood in the dock, mumbling his pleas of "guilty" as the charges were put to him.

Leo Durrington, from Wigan, was hit by a stolen white Ford Transit Connect van being followed by police on Wigan Road in Leigh, Greater Manchester, at about 10.35am on Tuesday.

He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The 16-year-old appeared before magistrates in custody and another boy, aged 15, appeared on bail at the court on Thursday.

Neither can be named because of their ages.

The elder boy admitted six counts; causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, failing to stop after a collision, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and a handling charge for the stolen van.

The other youngster admitted a single charge of being carried in a stolen vehicle. The case was adjourned until 2pm.