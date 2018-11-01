Medical cannabis products now available on prescription in UK

Doctors will be able to prescribe cannabis products to patients in the UK from today.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid announced last month that new regulations would come into force on Thursday, relaxing the rules about the circumstances in which the products can be given to patients.

The move follows several high-profile cases, including that of young epilepsy sufferers Alfie Dingley and Billy Caldwell, whose conditions appeared to be helped by cannabis oil.

The medicines can only be prescribed by a specialist doctor – not a GP – on a case-by-case basis.

New NHS guidance says a decision to prescribe cannabis products should only be made where other treatment options have been exhausted.

Alfie’s mother Hannah Deacon welcomed the move when it was announced, saying: “I have personally seen how my son’s life has changed due to the medical cannabis he is now prescribed.