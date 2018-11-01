Public views sought on proposed smacking ban

Members of the public are being asked to give their views on proposed legislation to ban smacking children in Scotland. Holyrood’s Equalities and Human Rights Committee has launched a call for views on the Children (Equal Protection from Assault) (Scotland) Bill. Introduced by Green MSP John Finnie as a private member’s Bill it would, if passed, remove the defence of “justifiable assault” in Scots law, which allows parents to use physical punishment on children. The legislation is expected to be passed as it has been backed by the Scottish Government and MSPs from across all the political parties.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A recent Panelbase poll of 1,024 voters for The Sunday Times Scotland found 30% backed a ban, while 53% believe smacking should still be allowed and the remainder were unsure. However, a public consultation last year received more than 650 responses with almost 75% of those in favour of a ban. Organisations including the Scottish Police Federation, Barnardo’s Scotland, the Church and Society Council of the Church of Scotland and the NSPCC also back outlawing smacking. Campaign group Be Reasonable Scotland, supported by The Christian Institute and The Family Education Trust, argues a ban will “criminalise parents”.

Holyrood’s Equality and Human Rights Committee Convener Ruth Maguire Credit: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA