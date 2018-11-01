Rates on hold but anything could happen next

The Bank of England Credit: PA

The Bank of England’s latest assessment of our economic prospects are little changed from August. Growth is a little stronger - in three years time inflation still remains slightly above target - despite the best part of three interest rate rises of 0.25%. Interest rates remain on hold but anything could happen next. The great unknown is Brexit. For now the Bank is assuming Britain makes a smooth transition to a trading relationship with the European Union (EU) which is midway between the favourable terms we enjoy today, and a new world of tariff barriers and customs checks under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules. All of which raises the prospect of a bounce if the government secures the Chequers deal it’s shooting for. The Bank of England expects clarity on the future trading relationship with the European Union "to emerge in the relatively near term".

Brexit will have an unknowable effect of the value of the pound. Credit: PA

The details could have a profound impact on the economy and will determine the Bank of England’s next move. As the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) note, interest rates could move "in either direction". The Bank’s Inflation Report in January could be dramatically different. Brexit will have an unknowable effect of the value of the pound and the behaviour of households and businesses. For now, and for what it’s worth, the Bank notes that households are dealing are rather well, with all the uncertainty. Anyone in work will be benefiting from stronger than expected pay growth. Survey responses suggest pluckiness not panic. But businesses are getting anxious. The Bank doesn’t think that believes investment has dried up almost entirely. In the absence of clarity, companies are sitting on their hands. The minutes note "little evidence" of stockpiling - partly because it’s so expensive - but suggests it is likely to begin before the end of the year. The Bank says it hasn’t had time assess the impact of the chancellor’s Budget. It’s likely to be positive.

Philip Hammond declared the 'era of austerity is finally coming to an end' in his Budget plans. Credit: PA