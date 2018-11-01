Scottish campaign calling for People’s Vote on Brexit to launch

A Scottish campaign calling for people across the UK to have the final say on Brexit will be launched at an event in Edinburgh on Thursday.

There have been cross-party calls for a so-called People’s Vote before the UK formally departs the European Union in March 2019.

Scotland voted by 62% to remain in the EU when the referendum was held in June 2016.

Hundreds of campaigners attended a rally in Scotland’s capital in August to call for the UK Government’s eventual Brexit deal to be put before the country.