Serious and organised crime 'costs UK economy £37 billion a year'

National Crime Agency officers at work. Credit: PA

Serious and organised crime costs the UK economy £37 billion a year, according to the National Crime Agency. There are around 4,600 serious and organised crime groups in the UK and the gangs’ activities affect more UK citizens than all other national security threats combined. They use violence and intimidation in communities to operate and prey on the most vulnerable in society, the Home Office said. The cost of such crimes, has risen sharply since the last figure of £24 billion, which was published five years ago. Detailing the impact of serious and organised crime, NCA director-general Lynne Owens said: "It means children being abused, the vulnerable being trafficked, it means cyber crime.

Lynne Owens took up post as the Director General of the National Crime Agency in 2016. Credit: NCA

Ms Owens added: "It means criminal markets that trade drugs, trade firearms, trade in people and make profit as a result." She said the threat has changed rapidly in volume and complexity over the last five years. "It now affects more UK citizens more often than any other national security threat. "Each year it kills more of our citizens than terrorism, war and natural disasters combined. "And it costs the UK at least £37 billion annually.”

Security and Economic Crime Minister Ben Wallace. Credit: John Stillwell/PA

On Thursday, the Government will publish a new serious and organised crime strategy to target the most determined and dangerous offenders. Launching the blueprint, Security and Economic Crime Minister Ben Wallace will say: "Many serious and organised criminals think they are above the law. "They think they can defy the British state. And they think they are free to act with impunity against our businesses and our way of life. They are wrong.” He will also point out money laundering is a fundamental part of criminals’ business models. "Sharp suits swan around the nation’s capital, while all along they head up networks that covertly trade millions of pounds in financial transactions online," Mr Wallace will say. He will also announce a £48 million investment to enhance the law enforcement response. The cash injection will be used to boost funding for the National Economic Crime Centre, invest in specially trained police fraud investigators, recruit more NCA officers who will focus on serious and organised crime, and provide extra investment for data and intelligence assessment capabilities.

Sara Thornton, National Police Chiefs’ Council chairwoman warned police forces are too stretched. Credit: PA