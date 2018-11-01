Tory MP misses Question Time slot due to train delays

Train delays almost derailed the latest episode of Question Time, after Conservative MP Liz Truss revealed she was stuck and would not make it to the studios on time.

The BBC's flagship political debate programme had faced going on air with a reduced line-up, after Ms Truss tweeted that a trespasser on the line had curtailed her service.

But at the last minute the Conservative MP for Clacton, Giles Watling, stepped in to fill the empty seat as the show was being filmed in the Essex town.