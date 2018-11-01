- ITV Report
Tory MP misses Question Time slot due to train delays
Train delays almost derailed the latest episode of Question Time, after Conservative MP Liz Truss revealed she was stuck and would not make it to the studios on time.
The BBC's flagship political debate programme had faced going on air with a reduced line-up, after Ms Truss tweeted that a trespasser on the line had curtailed her service.
But at the last minute the Conservative MP for Clacton, Giles Watling, stepped in to fill the empty seat as the show was being filmed in the Essex town.
Ms Truss, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, had tweeted: “Very sorry not be able to make @bbcquestiontime tonight.
“Stuck on a train due a trespasser on the line. Was looking forward to talking about our Budget tax cuts and boost for business.”
She added the hashtag #audienceofnone.
The other panellists who made it safely to the recording included Kate Andrews, of the Institute of Economic Affairs, comedian Shappi Khorsandi, journalist Anne McElvoy and Labour MP Andy McDonald.
David Dimbleby has announced he will be quitting the show after 25 years in the presenter’s chair.