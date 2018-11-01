Tracey Crouch resigns as Sports Minister amid row over delays to fixed-odds betting terminal changes

"Thank you so much for all the very kind messages of support I have received throughout the day. Politicians come and go but principles stay with us forever."

Ms Crouch tweeted her resignation letter saying "it is with great sadness I have resigned from one of the best jobs in Government."

Tracey Crouch has resigned as Sports Minister amid a row of delays to fixed-odds betting terminal changes.

The Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright insisted today there is no delay.

"I've heard language twisted to various uses in this place, but the idea that a move from April 2020 to October 2019 is a delay is going a little far. It is not a delay", said Mr Wright.

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith said the decision to bring in the change in October 2019 was a delay and urged Mr Wright to bring the date forward to April 2019.

"I was under the impression then that the industry itself recognised they would need nine to 12 months to implement this," he said.

"That would have taken us to around about April or May next year."

"I say to him, it is not too late. For the sake of those people whose families and lives have been destroyed - and there may yet be more, many more, to follow them - I urge him to think again and bring forward the date so we may end this scourge", said Mr Duncan Smith.