- ITV Report
Donald Trump's mid-term elections ad branded 'racist' and 'fearmongering'
Donald Trump's latest video advert released ahead of the mid-term elections has been branded as 'racist' and 'fearmongering.'
The video features a Mexican immigrant who returned to the United States after being twice deported to Mexico and killed two Californian policeman in 2014.
Luis Bracamontes, who was given the death penalty for his crimes, was an illegal immigrant at the time of shooting - a fact Mr Trump's ad hones in on.
The video shows Mr Bracamontes having little remorse for his actions with a caption that reads "illegal immigrant, Luis Bracamontes, killed our people!"
As the clip progresses another caption appears stating: "Democrats let him into our country".
The advert also includes footage of thousands of unidentified people rioting along with a Fox News interview featuring a "deported immigrant in caravan" asking to be pardoned for murder.
It is then followed by a caption which reads: "who else would Democrats let in".
Since Mr Trump shared the video on Twitter it has already garnered more than three million views, at the time of writing.
In response to accusations made in the advert, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said it was an example of the President "at his worst".
He told CNN: "This is distracting, divisive Donald at his worst, this is fearmongering."
Historians have compared the latest advert to one used by George H.W. Bush to attack his Democratic opponent, Michael Dukakis, in the 1988 presidential elections.
The Willie Horton advert featured an African American felon and was used to show Democrats as being soft on crime.