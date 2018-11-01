Donald Trump's mid-term elections ad branded 'racist' and 'fearmongering'

Donald Trump's latest video advert released ahead of the mid-term elections has been branded as 'racist' and 'fearmongering.'

The video features a Mexican immigrant who returned to the United States after being twice deported to Mexico and killed two Californian policeman in 2014.

Luis Bracamontes, who was given the death penalty for his crimes, was an illegal immigrant at the time of shooting - a fact Mr Trump's ad hones in on.

The video shows Mr Bracamontes having little remorse for his actions with a caption that reads "illegal immigrant, Luis Bracamontes, killed our people!"

As the clip progresses another caption appears stating: "Democrats let him into our country".