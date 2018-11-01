Two teenagers charged over hit-and-run on three-year-old Leo Durrington

Two teenagers have been charged over a hit-and-run which left a three-year-old boy fighting for his life.

Leo Durrington, from Wigan, was hit by a stolen white Ford Transit Connect van shortly after 10.35am on Tuesday.

The van was being followed by police in Leigh after failing to stop on Wigan Road.

The two boys, aged 16 and 15 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, will both appear at Wigan Youth Court on Thursday.

The 16-year-old boy been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, handling stolen goods, failing to stop at the scene of a collision/failing to report a collision, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

The 15-year-old has been charged with allowing himself to be carried in a stolen motor vehicle.

After hitting Leo, the van fled towards Twist Lane and was later recovered by police in St Johns Street in Abram.

The incident was referred to the force's professional standard's branch "in line with normal force policy", a spokesman said.