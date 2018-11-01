Why the US mid-term elections could be a defining moment in Donald Trump's presidency

In less than a week we will know the shape of the new US Congress. The Senate is likely to stay in Republican hands, but we will soon discover whether the Democrats have seized control of the House of Representatives.

If they succeed, and Republicans suffer a set-back, then Donald Trump will face a truly miserable two years.

His hopes of new legislation to further his agenda will be over. Crucially, Democrats will gain control of all the House committees. And on Day One the investigations will begin. They will demand to see Trump’s tax returns; they will open aggressive probes into his environmental and immigration policies; into his financial conflicts of interest; and of course into his attempts to silence those women who have accused him of sexual harassment.

If they gain power, the House Democrats’ aim is to be the Boa Constrictor of American politics - the slow strangulation of what they regard as a dangerous, divisive and rogue presidency.