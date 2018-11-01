What the papers say – November 1

A mixed bag of news makes the front pages on Thursday – from a warning by a top police officer to the latest on Brexit. The Daily Mail leads on comments by Sara Thornton, the chairman of the National Police Chiefs Council, who said police should be solving more burglaries before making records of incidents that are not crimes.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Times reports that Ms Thornton spoke out against proposals to class misogyny as a hate crime, and said that limited resources meant police should stop indulging in “deserving issues” and get back to the basics.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Ms Thornton also questioned the value of looking into historic allegations against suspects who have died, the Metro says.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express leads on Brexit, reporting that Britain is expected to conclude a deal within the next three weeks, according to the Prime Minister’s chief negotiator.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In other news, The Guardian reports on a government drive against money-laundering in the UK, as security minister Ben Wallace warned estate agents, high street solicitors and public schools which failed to report suspicious activity would face a crackdown.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror says an investigation has been launched into the sly tactics of insurance companies.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Telegraph leads on a study that suggests men who father children at 45 or older are more likely to give their babies health problems.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Three universities are on the brink of bankruptcy, reports the i, while The Sun says the Home Office is due to launch a review on whether to extend high street licensing laws into UK airports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times says Jaguar Land Rover has launched a £2.5 billion turnaround programme as falling sales in its main markets and concern over the impact of Brexit hit the business.