Young people more likely to go online for mental health support, poll suggests

Young people say they are more likely to turn to online platforms for mental health support than medical professionals, family or friends, according to a survey.

A poll found that nearly two-thirds (65%) of 16 to 24-year-olds would look for online support for a mental health issue or concern rather than from their family, friends or a medical professional.

Safeguarding and anti-bullying platform tootoot, which commissioned the survey, said the findings show the Government should “go digital” to reach young people with mental health concerns.

It found 40% of British adults also said they would seek support from online platforms such as anonymous chat forums, phone apps and social media, while those aged 16 to 24 said they would be most likely to turn to Google when online.