£400,000 of jewellery seized from family at heart of UK's first 'unexplained wealth' investigation

More than £400,000 worth of jewellery has been seized from a UK auction house as part of the country's first major investigation into unexplained wealth.

The jewllery was being valued at Christie's in London for Leyla Mahmudova - the daughter of Zamira Hajiyeva, who in October became the first person to be investigated under new Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWO).

These orders allow the National Crime Agency (NCA) to demand that people with "suspicious" wealth - such as those with suspected links to organised crime or corruption - prove the origin of their money.

On Tuesday, officers seized 49 high value items of jewellery from the auction house, stating: "It is the view of the NCA that the source of the funds to purchase the jewellery requires further investigation."

In total, the items had been valued at more than £400,000 for auction.

They include: