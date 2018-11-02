- ITV Report
£400,000 of jewellery seized from family at heart of UK's first 'unexplained wealth' investigation
More than £400,000 worth of jewellery has been seized from a UK auction house as part of the country's first major investigation into unexplained wealth.
The jewllery was being valued at Christie's in London for Leyla Mahmudova - the daughter of Zamira Hajiyeva, who in October became the first person to be investigated under new Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWO).
These orders allow the National Crime Agency (NCA) to demand that people with "suspicious" wealth - such as those with suspected links to organised crime or corruption - prove the origin of their money.
On Tuesday, officers seized 49 high value items of jewellery from the auction house, stating: "It is the view of the NCA that the source of the funds to purchase the jewellery requires further investigation."
In total, the items had been valued at more than £400,000 for auction.
They include:
- A Boucheron sapphire and ruby necklace valued between £80,000 and £120,000
- A Van Cleef & Arpels pearl necklace valued at £20,000 - originally purchased by Mrs Hajiyev's husband in San Moritz in 2008 for €320,000.
District Judge Snow, sitting at Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday, granted detention of the pieces for six months while investigations are carried out.
Mrs Hajiyeva was made subject to a UWO after going on a £16 million spending spree in Harrods between 2006 and 2016 and the purchase of an £11.5 million home in Knightsbridge in 2009.
She also bought a £31m Gulfstream G550 jet and spent £150,000 on Boucheron products in a single day.
Her husband, Jahangir Hajiyev, was the former head of state-controlled International Bank of Azerbaijan from 2001 to 2015.
He was subsequently jailed for 15 years over fraud and embezzlement charges.