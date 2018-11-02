Alec Baldwin arrested after argument over parking spot

Alec Baldwin has been arrested for allegedly punching someone during a dispute over a parking spot in New York City.

The actor was taken into custody just before 2pm on Friday in Manhattan’s West Village neighbourhood, police said.

The 60-year-old has recently become known for his impressions of Donald Trump on US TV show Saturday Night Live - and the president's son took to soon after the news broke to criticise Baldwin, accusing him of "getting chance after chance to be decent", and saying he "always fails".

A representative for Baldwin has been contacted for comment.