Former home secretary Amber Rudd 'let down by officials'

Amber Rudd resigned after inadvertently misleading the Home Affairs Committee over targets for removing migrants. Credit: PA

Amber Rudd was failed by her officials during the row over immigration policy which led to her resignation as home secretary. The ex-home secretary quit the Cabinet after she "inadvertently misled" the Home Affairs Select Committee over targets for the removal of illegal immigrants. But a report into the row found officials repeatedly gave her wrong information and then failed to clear up the problem. Ms Rudd said: "There are elements of this report which just show that, unfortunately, that area of the department did not have a grip on what was going on. "I hope that there will be changes made as a result of this report so that people get a better service from Immigration Enforcement."

In her resignation letter, Amber Rudd said she felt she had to quit because she had 'inadvertently misled' MPs. Credit: PA

On BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she questioned why the report had been "sat on for nearly six months". "There were a series of leaks during the past year at quite a high level that were definitely intended to embarrass me," she said. The report could clear the way for Theresa May to promote the Hastings and Rye MP back into the Cabinet - Ms Rudd said it was now "up to the Prime Minister" whether she returns to the front bench. The document, obtained by the Times, reveals she asked officials for advice on targets before her ill-fated appearance at the Home Affairs Committee in April at the height of the scandal over the treatment of the Windrush generation.

Ms Rudd came under fire for her department's treatment of the Windrush generation. Credit: PA

The report, written by Sir Alex Allan, the Prime Minister’s adviser on ministerial standards, says "crossed wires" contributed to Ms Rudd’s downfall. She "was not supported as she should have been" by her officials before, during and after the committee appearance on April 25. "In preparations immediately before the hearing, the home secretary asked 'Are there removals targets?' and was told 'No'. This led to her denial in the hearing," writes Sir Alex in an executive summary. He adds: "I cannot establish how she was given this reply: the most likely explanation is crossed wires between her special adviser and her private office." Ms Rudd told the Commons Home Affairs Committee the Home Office did not have targets for removals.

Amber Rudd’s resignation letter. Credit: Downing Street/PA