Bus seen crashing off Chinese bridge after fight between passenger and driver

Shocking footage has been released of the moment a bus veered off a bridge in China, killing at least 13 people.

A fight between the bus driver and a passenger was to blame for the crash in Chongqing's Wanzhou District, police said on Friday.

CCTV from on-board the bus shows how a passenger appeared to lash out at the driver, who in turn retaliated, seconds before the bus crashed and plunged into the Yangtze River.

According to investigations, the 48-year-old female passenger had missed her stop and asked the driver to stop in the road.

When he refused, the woman became enraged and hit him with her mobile phone before the driver lost control of the vehicle.