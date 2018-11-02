- ITV Report
Bus seen crashing off Chinese bridge after fight between passenger and driver
Shocking footage has been released of the moment a bus veered off a bridge in China, killing at least 13 people.
A fight between the bus driver and a passenger was to blame for the crash in Chongqing's Wanzhou District, police said on Friday.
CCTV from on-board the bus shows how a passenger appeared to lash out at the driver, who in turn retaliated, seconds before the bus crashed and plunged into the Yangtze River.
According to investigations, the 48-year-old female passenger had missed her stop and asked the driver to stop in the road.
When he refused, the woman became enraged and hit him with her mobile phone before the driver lost control of the vehicle.
Dashcam footage from another vehicle shows the bus swerving, colliding with a car and crashing through a barrier before plunging off the bridge.
The passenger and driver are now being held accountable for the fatal crash, which happened on October 28.
Fifteen people including the driver were thought to be on the bus at the time. So far 13 bodies have been found and identified.
The driver of the car which was hit by the bus was also injured.