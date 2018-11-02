Charles’s 70th birthday to be marked by heritage building projects across UK

The Prince of Wales’s 70th birthday is being celebrated by an ambitious scheme to create community regeneration projects across the UK. Dubbed “7 for 70”, the initiatives range from the £5 million restoration of Coventry’s Drapers’ Hall to creating a centre celebrating Wales’s heritage, craft and culture at the Strata Florida Abbey ruins and nearby farm complex in Ceredigion. Spearheaded by communities and supported by the Prince’s Foundation, the seven projects will focus on landmark buildings, whether neglected, needing a new use or requiring construction, and be completed by the end of 2021. The foundation will provide expert help in areas such as fundraising and navigating planning rules, and a key aspect will be training locals in the skills needed to save the buildings, so they directly benefit.

Charles visits one of his ‘7 for 70’ projects marking his forthcoming birthday, the Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Pavilion, Deeside Credit: Richard Frew

The templates for the project were the community schemes successfully completed by the foundation near Dumfries House in Ayrshire, the 18th-century Scottish country mansion Charles helped save. New Cumnock’s open-air pool and town hall were renovated a few years ago in collaboration with the former mining community, decimated by the closure of its pits in the 1960s, following appeals to help save the local assets. In a forthcoming BBC documentary marking his 70th birthday, which falls on November 14, Charles is filmed visiting the pool and says: “Well, the poor old thing was in a bit of a state, you know, it was very dilapidated, but much loved by all the local community.” He adds, joking: “It had had some enormous sort of hole in the bottom, which would have sucked people down – quite extraordinary – well, we redid it all again.”

The Queen visiting the Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Pavilion in Scotland Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA