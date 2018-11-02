Gang of burglars facing jail after 11-month crime spree costing £2 million

A gang of burglars are facing jail after an 11-month crime spree which cost victims more than £2 million. The 10 men stole everything from BMWs to puppies and targeted vulnerable people, including two widows - one of whom suffered from dementia. The gang raided more than 200 homes and businesses across the East including nearly 100 in Cambridgeshire between February and December 2017. Police said the gang, from Norfolk, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Suffolk, saw crime as "a way of life". "Stolen vehicles were put on false plates and left in residential parking areas before being used to commit further crimes," police said.

Several rescued puppies in the boot of a police car. Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Often in broad daylight, three or four members would wear balaclavas to disguise themselves before smashing doors or windows open with tools found at the scene. Nine of the gang, mostly family members and from the traveller community, all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary. They are:

Charlie Albert Webb, 20, from Newton Flotman, Norfolk.

John Eli Loveridge, 42, of Greenways, Carleton Rode, Norfolk.

John Stanley Loveridge, 23, of Greenways, Carleton Rode, Norfolk.

Joseph Holmes, 21, of Schole Road, Willingham.

Danny Stone-Parker, 28, of Braintree Road, Great Dunmow.

Timothy Stone-Parker, 24, of Clay Way, Ely.

Joe John Spencer Loveridge, 19, of Winchester Road, Sandy, Bedfordshire.

Richard Oakley, 27, of Sandy Park, Beck Row, Suffolk.

Johnny Oakley, 25, of Sandy Park, Beck Row, Suffolk.

A 10th man, Simon Oakley, 45, of Alburgh Road, Hempnall, Norwich, was found guilty of conspiracy to burgle following a trial at Norwich Crown Court.

A ramraid at a petrol station at Littleport in 2017. Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Detective Inspector Craig Harrison, who led the investigation, said: "For members of this gang crime was just a way of life. "In July last year they committed seven burglaries on one day and then eight the next and carried out about 50 for the whole month." DI Harrison said that each one of the crimes "had a victim". He added: "One victim had recently lost his wife and they stole her jewellery and a purse, which we have since recovered for him. "Another victim had lost her husband and suffers from dementia. They stole her husband’s medals but we managed to recover those too." The gang targeted homes in rural areas, where they could make easy getaways and stole high-performance vehicles to give themselves a better chance of out-running police.

The gang drove a stolen red Audi TTRS through a railway crossing at Lakenheath, Cambridgeshire. Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary