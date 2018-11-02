Gordon Brown-led inquiry wants law changes to protect children in war

A major inquiry led by former prime minister Gordon Brown has called for international law changes to better protect children trapped in war zones.

Mr Brown says its “unconscionable” that the global community stands by while children are being killed and slammed the “culture of impunity” relating to conflicts in war-torn counties like Yemen, Syria and South Sudan.

In a report to be launched in London on Friday, the inquiry, chaired by Mr Brown, urges global governments to address schools attacks and to stop children being denied humanitarian aid.

“It is unconscionable that the world stands by when children are being attacked in their schools and denied access to vital humanitarian aid,” Mr Brown commented.

“This report sets out an agenda, which every government and every organisation working on children affected by conflict, should act on to end the culture of impunity.”