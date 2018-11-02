Graham Morant jailed for persuading his wife Jennifer to kill herself

A man who persuaded his wife to kill herself so he could claim her life insurance has been jailed for 10 years in Australia.

Self-styled preacher Graham Morant wanted to spend the 1.4 million Australian dollars (£777,000) from Jennifer Morant's three life insurance policies on building a religious commune, prosecutors said.

Mrs Morant, aged 56, was suffering from chronic back pain, anxiety and depression when she took her own life.

Mr Morant claimed he had been acting through compassion when he talked her into killing herself.

Justice Peter Davis said the conviction was the first of its kind in Australia.

While people have been convicted before of helping someone take their life, usually in mercy killings, Justice Davis said no one had been convicted in Australia before of persuading someone who would not otherwise have taken his or her own life to kill themselves.