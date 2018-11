Households owe 24% more to their energy companies than a year ago – survey

Household energy debt has soared by 24% compared with this time last year while consumers owe £100 million more to their supplier than they did in 2016, a survey suggests. Some three million UK household bill payers, or 11%, currently owe an average of £134 or a collective £400 million to their energy supplier at a time when – just as winter begins – they would expect to be in credit, according to the survey for uSwitch. The collective debt is up by £75 million on last year, while the number of households owing money has increased by more than 300,000 (12%) since autumn last year, uSwitch said.

Credit: PA Graphics

Looking further back, consumers owe their suppliers 36% more than they did in 2016. However, more than a third of bill payers (36%) think they used less energy this summer than in 2017 and 41% are already worrying about their energy bills ahead of winter, the poll suggests. The higher levels of debt this year follow an unprecedented number of price hikes from large and small suppliers due to rising wholesale costs. Since January, a total of 32 energy providers have announced 55 price rises, adding nearly £900 million a year to domestic energy bills. Ofgem announced in September that more than 11 million households will save a combined £1 billion a year under plans to cap rip-off gas and electricity tariffs at £1,136. The regulator said each typical customer would save around £75 a year on average, with those on the most expensive default standard variable tariffs saving more than £120 a year when the cap comes into effect, hopefully by the end of the year.

Credit: PA Graphics