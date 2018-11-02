John Cannan denies murdering Suzy Lamplugh as police continue to dig garden

The prime suspect in the murder of Suzy Lamplugh hopes the search of his mother’s former home will conclude swiftly to “end speculation” that he killed the estate agent.

In his first comments since excavations in Sutton Coldfield began earlier this week, John Cannan reiterated on Friday his denial that he killed Miss Lamplugh, who went missing 32 years ago.

Specialist forensics teams have been digging in the garden of the semi-detached home in the West Midlands for five days, with the search expected to continue into the weekend.

Cannan spoke to his solicitor, Matthew Claughton, on Friday from prison, where he is serving a life sentence for murdering Bristol newlywed Shirley Banks.

Mr Claughton said: “John Cannan continues to deny involvement in the 1986 disappearance of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh.

“Mr Cannan hopes that the search of his mother’s former home will conclude swiftly so as to bring to an end speculation as to his involvement in this matter.”