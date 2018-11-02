Leicester City star Jamie Vardy says team are determined to make Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha proud

Leicester City star Jamie Vardy says the team are determined to make club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha proud.

Speaking for the first time since the club's billionaire owner died in a helicopter crash the striker said the past week has been the "hardest" of his life.

The team are set to play in the Premier League tomorrow - something they said Mr Srivaddhanaprabha would have wanted.

Manager Claude Puel said on Thursday that he would give the players the opportunity to travel to Thailand for the funeral, which is due to begin on Saturday, and Vardy is keen to be there.

He said: "It's been the hardest week of everyone's lives. It'll be massively important we attend, we are a close-knit group and one big family and one of the main reasons for that is Vichai, so it's massively important."

A minute's silence will be held before kick-off, the two sets of players will wear black armbands and supporters will unveil a giant flag with the Thai emblem on it in honour of Mr Srivaddhanaprabha.