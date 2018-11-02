Lucky Lottery winner scoops £76.3m EuroMillions jackpot

One lucky UK ticket-holder has won the entire £76.3 million jackpot in Friday night’s EuroMillions draw.

The National Lottery is urging players to check their tickets to see if they have won.

“We have plenty of champagne on ice ready to celebrate,” National Lottery winners’ adviser Andy Carter said.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers in Friday’s draw are 05, 15, 17, 37, 44 and the winning Lucky Star numbers are 07 and 11.

One ticket-holder has all the numbers, winning a total of £76,369,806.80.