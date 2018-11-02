MPs react to David Cameron’s rumoured plan to return to frontline politics

Shadow education minister Angela Rayner has labelled the rumoured return of David Cameron to frontline politics as “bizarre”. Ms Rayner, MP for Ashton-under-Lyne, was among a series of Labour MPs who reacted to reports of the former Prime Minister fancying the job of Foreign Secretary. The Sun reported the 52-year-old as telling friends he wanted to return to the front benches two years after leaving 10 Downing Street in the wake of the Brexit vote.

Ms Rayner tweeted: “Just when you thought politics couldn’t get anymore bizarre. “No David please stay in retirement you caused enough damage last time.” The paper said Mr Cameron would not be against the idea of cabinet recall in the ministry of whoever succeeds Theresa May as Prime Minister. Shadow communities and local government secretary Andrew Gwynne wrote: “God. No. Didn’t he do enough damage first time round?? Please spare us all.”

