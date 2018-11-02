Muslim convert facing jail for Oxford Street terror plot

A Muslim convert nicknamed “The Eagle” is facing years in jail for a plot to kill 100 people in a terror attack near the Disney Store on Oxford Street. Lewis Ludlow, 27, swore allegiance to Islamic State as he prepared to drive a van through London’s shopping district or Madame Tussauds. He bought a phone under a false name and wrote down his attack plans, which were later found ripped up in a bin. The defendant, who called himself “The Eagle” and “The Ghost”, also researched potential targets around the capital.

Muslim convert Lewis Ludlow Credit: CPS/PA

He identified Oxford Street as an “ideal” target, writing: “It is expected nearly 100 could be killed in the attack.” Ludlow, from Rochester, in Kent, formulated his plan after being stopped by police at Heathrow Airport in February as he attempted to board a flight to the Philippines. It was alleged he also set up a Facebook account called Antique Collections as a front to send money to south-east Asia for terrorism. He pleaded guilty to plotting an attack in the UK and funding IS abroad and will be sentenced on Friday by Old Bailey Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC.

Madame Tussaud’s Credit: Tim Ireland/PA

According to a prosecution summary, Ludlow first came to the attention of police in 2010 when he attended a demonstration led by radical preacher Anjem Choudary and his banned Al-Muhajiroun (ALM) group. When he was arrested in 2015, IS material was recovered from his electronic devices but no further action was taken. In January this year, he bought a ticket to fly to the Philippines on February 3 but was stopped at the airport and had his passport seized. Spoken to by police, he claimed he was going to the country as a sex tourist, but in a search of his home, officers found he was in communication with a man named Abu Yaqeen in an area with a significant IS presence. In March, Ludlow sent him money by PayPal and created the Facebook account Antique Collections. It purported to be an antiques business in Maidstone but, the prosecution alleged, was really a front to raise money for IS in the Philippines.

Anjem Choudary Credit: Nick Ansell/PA