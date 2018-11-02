New footage released of Glenrothes man who disappeared five years ago

The CCTV footage shows Mr Bryant standing outside the club for a brief period before walking towards the direction of Tanshall Roundabout.

Despite extensive searches and public appeals by Mr Bryant’s family and police, he has not been seen or heard from since.

Allan Bryant was last seen on CCTV shortly after 2am on November 3rd, 2013, as he left Styx Nightclub in Glenrothes.

Footage taken by friends of a man who disappeared five years ago has been issued by Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team.

Mr Bryant had left his home on Ednam Drive shortly after 8pm on Saturday November 2 and had walked with friends to an engagement party at Leslie Golf Club.

He arrived there at around 9pm, before leaving around midnight and travelling by minibus with a group from the party to the nightclub.

He arrived at Styx, approximately one mile away from his home, shortly after midnight and was last seen on CCTV leaving the club at 2.02am.

Allan Bryant Senior, his father, said: “Dealing with the previous anniversaries were difficult enough, but this one just seems exceptionally hard.

“You’re thinking about Allan all the time, he’s always on your mind. I can see how it’s affected each person in my family separately, and the impact it’s had on all our lives.

“It just feels like he walked out the door yesterday, it’s so vivid. People will think it’s been a long time, which it has been, but to my family it’s like it only happened yesterday.

“When you go to bed at night and when you wake up in the morning, all you do is think about Allan. There’s no escape. You just want to know what’s happened to him, where he is and does anyone know anything about him.

“If they do, please come forward and end this nightmare for our family. To live a life like that, and not know what’s happened to your child, is horrendous.”