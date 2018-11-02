Police probe anti-Semitism allegations within Labour Party

Labour has been dogged by rows over anti-Semitism in recent months Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

A criminal investigation has been launched into allegations of anti-Semitic hate crimes within the Labour Party. The Metropolitan Police are acting after a dossier was passed to Commissioner Cressida Dick, who said the party itself was not under investigation. Labour's Deputy Leader Tom Watson said he was "very concerned" about the contents of the dossier and that "there is no room for anti-Semitism in politics". Mr Watson told ITV News: "We need to deal with anti-Semitism in our own ranks wherever and whenever it occurs and if there are people who seek to use the Labour Party to promote their hate, who break the law, then we strongly support the police conducting an investigation." He added: "If there is one bit of good that will come out of this announcement, it will silence the very small number of voices who say there isn't a problem with anti-Semitism on the British left."

LBC Radio received an internal Labour dossier detailing 45 cases involving messages posted by party members on social media, including one which read: “We shall rid the Jews who are a cancer on us all.” The broadcaster passed the leaked material to former senior police officer Mak Chishty, who said that 17 instances should have been reported to the police for investigation, and another four were potential race hate crimes. These were the message detailed above; the sharing of a link to an allegedly anti-Semitic blog, and an entry referring to “a Zionist Extremist MP … who hates civilised people, about to get a good kicking”. The fourth related to a party member being accused of putting a child through “10 years of hell”, using racial slurs against him and referring to him as “Jew boy”. It was also alleged that the member had chased a girl, aged six or seven, around with air freshener, saying she smelled of curry and calling her “a chocolate monkey”.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick. Credit: PA