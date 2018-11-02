Prince Harry shares photo of Meghan cradling baby bump on royal tour

Prince Harry has shared a photograph of his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, cradling her baby bump in the Redwoods Forest in New Zealand to mark the end of their first overseas tour together.

The duke and duchess visited the forest in Rotorua on the final day of their 16 day trip. The royal couple has visited Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The photograph was shared on Kensington Palace's Instagram feed with a message from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who thanked the four countries for leaving them "feeling inspired".