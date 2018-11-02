- ITV Report
-
Prince Harry shares photo of Meghan cradling baby bump on royal tour
Prince Harry has shared a photograph of his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, cradling her baby bump in the Redwoods Forest in New Zealand to mark the end of their first overseas tour together.
The duke and duchess visited the forest in Rotorua on the final day of their 16 day trip. The royal couple has visited Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
The photograph was shared on Kensington Palace's Instagram feed with a message from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who thanked the four countries for leaving them "feeling inspired".
The duke and duchess said: "Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour. It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis.
The message continued: "Australia, Fiji, Tonga and NZ - we leave feeling inspired and reminded of how every single one of us can make a difference."
The post also quoted Katherine Wilson Sheppard, who was renown as a prominent member of New Zealand's women's suffrage movement.
"The rain that refreshes the parched ground, is made up of single drops."