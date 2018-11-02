Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh unveils refurbishment plan

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh has unveiled major plans to refurbish its glasshouses and protect its plant collection for the future.

RBGE said its existing glasshouse facilities – including the Grade A listed Victorian Palm Houses and 1960s visitor and research glasshouses – require extensive restoration.

The Edinburgh Biomes proposal will secure the garden’s work for future generations and provide a new visitor experience for the public, it said.

RBGE is home to more than 13,500 plant species, including many that are endangered or extinct in their native habitats.