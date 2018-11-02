Two injured by 'man armed with machete' at Sony building in central London

Armed police outside the building in Derry Street. Credit: Anthony Baxter/London Live

Two people have been injured by a man reportedly armed with a machete at a building belonging to Sony Music in central London. One person has been arrested and the incident is not being treated as terror-related. Images posted on social media showed armed police entering the building in Derry Street in Kensington. One Twitter user inside the building posted: "Under tables at The Sony Building in a locked office because there’s banging and screaming downstairs." She later wrote that they had been "safely evacuated", posting a video showing armed police inside the building.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Metropolitan Police said two people "suffered stab injuries" and there was "no evidence firearms were involved". The London Ambulance Service are at the scene. No details have been released of the condition of those injured in the incident. Police were called to the incident at around 11am on Friday. "Officers, including firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service are in attendance," a Scotland Yard spokesperson said. "Evacuations have taken place as a precaution. "Two people have suffered stab injuries – we await an update on their condition. "One person has been arrested. "No evidence of any firearms involved in this incident. It is not being treated as terror related. "Officers remain on scene and the incident remains ongoing." Footage filmed from an office building opposite showed a number of armed police entering the building through the front door.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.