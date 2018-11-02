- ITV Report
Two injured by 'man armed with machete' at Sony building in central London
Two people have been injured by a man reportedly armed with a machete at a building belonging to Sony Music in central London.
One person has been arrested and the incident is not being treated as terror-related.
Images posted on social media showed armed police entering the building in Derry Street in Kensington.
One Twitter user inside the building posted: "Under tables at The Sony Building in a locked office because there’s banging and screaming downstairs."
She later wrote that they had been "safely evacuated", posting a video showing armed police inside the building.
The Metropolitan Police said two people "suffered stab injuries" and there was "no evidence firearms were involved".
The London Ambulance Service are at the scene. No details have been released of the condition of those injured in the incident.
Police were called to the incident at around 11am on Friday.
"Officers, including firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service are in attendance," a Scotland Yard spokesperson said.
"Evacuations have taken place as a precaution.
"Two people have suffered stab injuries – we await an update on their condition.
"One person has been arrested.
"No evidence of any firearms involved in this incident. It is not being treated as terror related.
"Officers remain on scene and the incident remains ongoing."
Footage filmed from an office building opposite showed a number of armed police entering the building through the front door.
Trish Ellis, a personal assistant at the Mail on Sunday, which is based in offices opposite the building, said: "It started opposite our building in Derry St, usual sirens and racket but then we heard shouting, and more and more sirens.
"A few people came out, then armed police were going in six-plus at a time, and more and more of them, but they seemed to be keeping people in the building.
"Gradually they started to release people in tens, twenties, [and] a stretcher turned up with all the medical kit on it, but just stayed outside.
"A [helicopter] appeared, still loads of armed police running up and down, and then thankfully over the time it ended up much quieter with 10 armed police standing outside, at ease.
"[An] empty stretcher went away and, thank God in heaven, all seems calm again," she added.