Tories accuse Scottish Government of putting nationalism before farming

The Conservatives have accused the SNP of “putting nationalism before farming” by snubbing an offer to extend powers in the UK Government’s post-Brexit agriculture plan. The UK Government offered to extend powers in the Agriculture Bill to enable devolved administrations to develop their own subsidy systems when the UK is removed from EU agricultural support following Brexit. Wales and Northern Ireland took up the offer but the Scottish Government did not.

The Scottish Conservatives claim the decision put nationalist interests ahead of concern for the future of farming but the SNP said the Tories were attempting to grab powers and cash from Scotland. Scottish Conservative rural economy spokesman Donald Cameron said: “The SNP are simply creating further uncertainty and confusion for Scotland’s farmers and crofters. “This decision not to follow other devolved administrations is simply a case of putting nationalism before the interests of agriculture. “The short-sighted refusal of the SNP to include Scotland in the UK Agriculture Bill will mean that Scotland’s farmers are left behind in comparison to those in Wales, Northern Ireland and England.” He claimed the Scottish Government has put forward no “substantive policy” for future farming support.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing fears a cash and power grab from the UK Government Credit: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA