UK Weather Forecast: Rain and gales in northwest overnight, dry and chilly in southeast.

This Evening and Tonight: Increasingly wet and windy in the northwest tonight with gales developing, and with outbreaks of rain becoming heavy and prolonged across parts of Scotland. Elsewhere remaining dry with some clear spells, and with a frost in the southeast.

Saturday: Sunny and dry again in southeast England, but milder. Strong winds and heavy rain continuing in Northern Ireland and Scotland. Elsewhere clouding over with wet and windy weather arriving later.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday :Staying changeable with rain in places but also with some drier and brighter spells. Remaining mild but with a risk of overnight mist or fog patches. Breezy at times.