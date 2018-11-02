Underwater footage shows navy divers' desperate search for Indonesia plane crash victims

The search for those who died in the Indonesia plane crash has continued into a fifth day.

Footage shot underwater shows divers scouring the seas in the northeast of Jakarta for bodies and debris from the Lion Air jet.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed into the Java sea early on Monday, killing all 189 people on board.

On Thursday divers recovered the plane's flight recorder which could shed light on why the plane crashed just 13 minutes after taking off.

The search effort includes hundreds of personnel and specialized ships using sonar and other detection technology.

Only one victim has been identified and buried so far.

More than 60 bags with human remains have been sent to police medical experts for identification.

Grief-stricken relatives have also been offering samples for DNA tests to help identify victims.