What the papers say – November 2

An investigation into Arron Banks over the Leave.EU campaign spending, a ministerial resignation and a potential return for David Cameron make headlines on Friday. The Times leads with a report which claims civil service “failings” over the Windrush scandal forced former Home Secretary Amber Rudd to resign.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph runs with the fallout following the resignation of Tracey Crouch over the Government’s decision to delay curbs on gambling machines.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian leads with Mr Banks after the National Crime Agency said it was to investigate “allegations of multiple criminal offences” by the unofficial leave campaign in the Brexit referendum.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times also runs with the National Crime Agency story, with Mr Banks reported to “welcome” the inquiry.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Metro reports on Mr Banks, saying that £8 million paid to the Leave.EU campaign did not come from the insurance mogul.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i carries a story on university finance, saying that three institutions are “in peril”. The Government has been asked to protect students and staff by offering to bail out universities which are “on the brink”, the paper says.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent runs with the Leave.EU story, saying leading Brexiteers “face criminal investigation”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror reports a pilot due to fly out of Heathrow was nine times the limit having drunk two bottles of wine and five cans of beer the night before working.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun reports that David Cameron is mulling a return to frontline politics.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail says the Prime Minister is facing a “crisis” after Ms Crouch left her role over delays to introducing a £2 stake limit on betting machines.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express reports concerns from police about violent crime, with one senior officer saying it was like the “wild west”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Star leads with Rio Ferdinand proposing to Kate Wright.