Winter Paralympian skier and guide to be honoured by Queen

Britain’s most successful Winter Paralympian Menna Fitzpatrick and her guide Jennifer Kehoe are to receive MBEs from the Queen.

The skier and her partner are being recognised for winning a haul of medals – one gold, two silvers and a bronze – at the Games in South Korea in March.

Ms Fitzpatrick has no vision in her left eye and limited sight in her right, but races downhill at high speeds guided by Ms Kehoe, in the B2 category for visually impaired athletes.

She made her senior international debut for Great Britain in 2012, and four years later with Ms Kehoe, an Army officer, the pair became the first British skiers to win the overall World Cup visually impaired title in Aspen, Colorado.