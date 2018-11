460 assaults on Scottish ambulance staff recorded since 2015

Scottish Ambulance Service staff have been subjected to 460 verbal and physical assaults since the beginning of 2015, according to figures.

Of the assaults recorded, 372 were physical and 88 were verbal (including spitting).

The number of assaults does however appear on course to be lower this year than in 2017 – 40 assaults have been reported so far in 2018, down from the 141 over the course of the previous year.

The FOI request, made by the Scottish Conservatives, also indicated there are over 2,500 addresses in Scotland currently “red flagged” – meaning ambulance staff cannot enter without police presence.

A violence at work survey conducted by Unison Scotland reported there were 18,225 assaults on NHS workers in 2018.

The Emergency Workers Act enables penalties of up to 12 months imprisonment, a £10,000 fine, or both to be imposed following conviction for offences against ambulance staff.

The Scottish Government extended the legislation in 2008 to include health professionals working in the community.

For more serious attacks, other offences such as assault can be used which mean offenders can face penalties up to life imprisonment.