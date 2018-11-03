- ITV Report
Angler gets stuck up cliff after fleeing angry seals
A man has been rescued after he became stuck on a cliff face while fleeing from a colony of aggressive seals.
Around 50 of the mammals and their young pups turned on the angler as he walked along a beach near Eyemouth on Friday.
He scrambled up the cliff face in Green Stane in the Scottish Borders, but got trapped about three-quarters of the way up.
Emergency services called to the scene at about 7.40pm used rope rescue techniques to lower a coastguard officer 75ft to where the man was stuck on the cliff face.
An RNLI lifeboat waiting offshore then managed to nip in amid the seals to reach the angler and cliff technician, before taking them to Eyemouth Harbour.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "In order to avoid them he scrambled up the cliff face and became trapped about three quarters of the way up.
"Realising his predicament, the man did exactly the right thing and called the emergency services using his mobile at around 7.40pm yesterday."
Senior Coastguard operations officer Jonathan Mustard said: "Anyone who encounters a seal or a colony of seals on the beach or coastline is advised to move away at the first sign of agitation.
"Aggressive seals are not a common occurrence and in this case they may have been protecting or defending their natural habitat and their young.
"Remember to take a fully charged mobile when walking on the coast and call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if you get into difficulty."