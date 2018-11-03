Angler gets stuck up cliff after fleeing angry seals

A man has been rescued after he became stuck on a cliff face while fleeing from a colony of aggressive seals.

Around 50 of the mammals and their young pups turned on the angler as he walked along a beach near Eyemouth on Friday.

He scrambled up the cliff face in Green Stane in the Scottish Borders, but got trapped about three-quarters of the way up.

Emergency services called to the scene at about 7.40pm used rope rescue techniques to lower a coastguard officer 75ft to where the man was stuck on the cliff face.