- ITV Report
Children injured and air ambulance sent in as giant slide collapses at fireworks event in Woking
Seven children are being treated for "potentially serious" injuries after a giant inflatable slide collapsed at a busy fireworks event.
An air ambulance was sent to the event site at Woking Park, Surrey, which was evacuated on Saturday evening.
Surrey Police encouraged visitors to go home and thanked the public for its co-operation in leaving.
South East Coast Ambulance Service said that "multiple crews" were at the scene of the "significant incident".
An ambulance spokesperson said: "Our clinicians have treated seven children on scene for potentially serious injuries."
The patients were being transported to "major trauma centres" in London with the help of the air ambulance, the statement added.
On Twitter, the event organisers, Woking Fireworks, said: "We are all very shocked and distressed by events in the funfair this evening. We are focussing in assisting the emergency services in dealing with the injured children."