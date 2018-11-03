Charles took William and Harry litter picking during school holidays

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed that his father, the Prince of Wales, lives “the way he advocates” when it comes to his environmental beliefs and took him “litter picking” during a school holiday.

William and his brother, the Duke of Sussex, thought it was normal to be given spikes and black plastic bags as teenagers and encouraged to clear up other people’s rubbish.

Charles is well known for his campaigning to protect the rain forests, save endangered species from extinction and combat the threat of climate change.

William and Harry recall the memory in a new hour-long BBC documentary marking Charles’s forthcoming 70th birthday.

Speaking in Prince, Son And Heir: Charles At 70, William said: “He took us litter picking, when we were younger, on holiday.

“We were in Norfolk on school holidays, and went out litter picking with him … Both of us thought ‘This is perfectly normal, everyone must do it’.

“We’re there with our, basically, spikes, stabbing the rubbish into black plastic bags.”